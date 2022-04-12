Get alerts about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for Everbridge, Rice County’s emergency alert program.
The alerts will warn you about upcoming severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuation notices and more. You may choose how you receive your notifications by either alert your home phone, cell phone, email, or via text message.
If you want to learn more about Everbridge or get signed up, drop in at Buckham West between 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. You will have the opportunity to visit with Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and get the information about Everbridge that you need.
Please note that all Rice County residents can sign up for this free service and the information entered is protected and will not be used for any other purposes.
Fashions on Central re-opening
Have you seen it? Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, has a new look and has re-opened to shoppers. There is a fresh coat of paint, along with new lighting and ceiling tiles, that has made the store so much brighter.
We also have replaced the winter wear with the spring and summer fashions. As a substitute for the men’s department, which has been discontinued, there is a new activewear and women’s full-figured department.
There is so much to offer, please come in while the selections are good. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays.
In addition to shopping, we are now looking for additional donations to our store. At this time, we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry. Please remember that all profits from the sales at Fashions on Central, are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Lastly, volunteer opportunities are also available for some shifts. If you are interested in a unique way to volunteer, how about helping out at Fashions on Central! Please call Mona at Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to see what it entails.
Intro to Mahjong
Mahjong is a game of strategy that originated in China. It uses small rectangular tiles stamped with symbols and characters. If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West is offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, April 21 and 28, and May 5 and 12.
It is strongly recommended that participants attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game. This is a free class; Buckham West membership required. Only three openings remain. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357.
Caregiver support group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
The group facilitator is Andrew Weiss from Brookdale Senior Living. This free group is open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend. RSVP by calling 507-332-7357 or emailing aweiss1@brookdale.com
Taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you give to another.
Parking adjustments
Parking near our building will be a little tricky the week of April 18-22. There will be some parking lot closures due to roof replacement work at the Buckham Center.
For those coming for coffee, lunch or other programs, we would like you to be prepared to have to walk a little to our building.
There is street parking on the west and north streets, plus there is space to park on the east side of the library. You can then enter the building at that end of the complex and walk indoors to our center. Thank you for your understanding during these few days of inconvenience.
Reminders
• Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Interested Faribault attendees will sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. When calling to sign up, mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price. Pick up in Faribault is in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with driving to appointments or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 and ask for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.