Do you ever forget where you put your car keys or what you were supposed to pick up at the grocery store? You might worry that these memory lapses or “senior moments” could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, which is an irreversible brain illness.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which involves memory loss, loss of ability to solve problems, personality changes and behavioral problems severe enough to interfere with normal activities and relationships.
If you are concerned about changes in what you can and can’t remember, a neurologist or other expert in brain function can test you to find out whether these changes are normal or an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. However, doctors can only diagnose Alzheimer’s disease once symptoms develop. For researchers hoping to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease or prevent it altogether, these clinical tests come very late in the game.
What if there were ways to detect Alzheimer’s disease well before the signs of memory loss appeared in everyday life? Earlier diagnosis would allow researchers to test possible drugs more quickly for better and earlier treatments.
But doctors often can’t tell who those people are until the disease has already developed. More than 90% of Alzheimer’s disease cases develop in people older than 65. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, however, are not a normal part of aging.
Alzheimer’s disease come about when nerve cells in the brain stop working, lose connections with other nerve cells and die. If you picture a brain as a giant network of highways that relay information, it is as if some cars break down and stop working. Even cars that still work eventually get caught in traffic jams so they can’t get to their destination.
The first breakdowns in Alzheimer’s disease occur in those parts of the brain that control memory. As these nerve cells stop working correctly, short-term memory fails and the ability to do familiar tasks can begin to decline. Damage follows in those parts of the brain responsible for language and reasoning.
Over time, even more areas become entangled, leading to behavior and personality changes as well as problems with decision-making and thinking. In the end, a person with Alzheimer’s disease is bedridden and unable to recognize even close family members. It is a slow process, usually lasting 8–10 years or more.
No treatment can currently stop the disease. However, several medications are available for people in the early and middle stages of the disease that may keep some symptoms from becoming worse for a limited time.
Some tests of memory, problem solving, attention, counting and language skills can identify people with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. As scientists learn more about changes in the brain during Alzheimer’s disease, they are developing methods of detecting the disease even earlier.
As promising treatments become available, earlier, and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease will give doctors a better chance to treat its symptoms. An earlier diagnosis will also help patients and their families discuss plans for the future while the patient is able to play a role in decision making.