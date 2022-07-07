I was very upset when I read Mr. Bailey's letter about a "secure and safe future.”
I started at the Rice County Sheriff's Office in 1973 in the old building now housing Community Corrections and retired 2012. I saw a number of huge changes to that department during my 39 years.
I worked under five different sheriffs and all made important changes. One was adding tanks of oxygen to all the squads, next defibrillators and third was making it a requirement that all deputies be certified first responders as they were almost always first on the scene.
When I read about the take-home squads taking money from our children I was outraged. Do you have any idea how much research went into that decision? I do.
Several counties in Minnesota found that having take home squads saved money. One being each officer had to sign a contract that the squads maintenance of the vehicle and its interior was their responsibility.
Second, as soon as a deputy got into his/her squad they were on duty. The response times improved greatly. They no longer had to drive into town and check out a squad car, which is high-maintenance when more than one driver uses it.
I processed the bills and the chief deputy watched the expenses of each vehicle. Maintenance costs dropped dramatically and the maintenance of the vehicles interiors improved greatly.
As for the high-salaried supervisors, they are out their patrolling and responding to calls as well. It took a long time to finally get those long-deserved positions approved by the board. We've ended up with very motivated, trained and highly skilled officers because of these changes.
It seems like Mr. Bailey's goal is to destroy morale and efficiency of a highly efficient and cost-effective department.
