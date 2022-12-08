The days are getting shorter at this point in December. Daylight is precious and we find ourselves savoring the days when we see the sunshine. Around the world many cultures are celebrating holidays that incorporate light as a symbol of hope and direction.
Light has been a part of the Christian tradition since its inception. From John 8:12, we read of Jesus saying “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
It is the light of Christ that is the hope and direction of Christians. Today, we symbolize that light in many different ways during the Christmas season. Think of all the lights we see that remind us of the meaning of Christmas. Many of us have trees in our house decorated with lights, or light candles or lamps.
As you drive around Faribault in the evening, it is impossible not to notice the Christmas lights. The city has put lighted snowflakes on several busy streets. Some people have hung lights on various parts of their houses, some even have yard decorations lit up at night. And drive south on I-35 toward Medford and look to your right around mile marker 52 to see a most remarkable display of lights. Yes, Christians incorporate many lights into their celebration.
People of Jewish tradition are preparing for Hanukkah. Hanukkah is known as the “Festival of Lights.” Hanukkah is observed for eight days reminding the Jewish people of the recovery of Jerusalem and rebuilding of the temple.
Candles are lit on the menorah each evening. The menorah is a candelabra with nine candles, one of which is called the shammash. The shammash is used to light the other candles, one on the first day, two on the second day, and so on until all eight candles (nine including the shammash) are lit on the last evening of the celebration. While Jewish people typically don’t adorn their home or trees with light, those nine candles are central to their celebration, and provide hope and direction for the future.
Diwali (or Deepawali) is also known as the “Festival of Lights” and is one of the most important festivals of Hinduism. It lasts for five days, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. During Diwali, people wear their finest clothes, illuminate the interior and exterior of their homes with saaki (earthen lamp), diyas and rangoli, perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, light fireworks, and partake in family feasts, where mithai (sweets) and gifts are shared.
The main celebration of Diwali takes place on the day of the new moon, when the sky is at its darkest, so a big part of the celebration revolves around light. Candles, clay lamps, and oil lanterns are lit and placed throughout the home, in the streets, in areas of worship, and floated on lakes and rivers. Fireworks are also set off on the night of Diwali.
For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is considered the most joyful month of the year. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr with a feast, by decorating their homes with lights, and by visiting friends and family. Children used to play in the street with lanterns, but that practice is pretty much done away with as it would be unsafe. Nonetheless, light is an important part of Muslim tradition as well.
Last week the Faribault Lions Club participated with dozens of other local groups to decorate Christmas trees now on display in Central Park. The lighted trees are spectacular at night and also beautiful during the day. Soon the trees will bring light and smiles to families as they receive one to include in their holiday celebrations.
I recently was reminded of this quotation variously attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt and Confucius, among others: “It’s better to light a candle than curse the darkness.”
Many local groups, businesses and individuals are lighting metaphorical candles at this time of year. Donations of toys, coats, food, and decorations are some of the ways we can share a bit of light with others.
We wish you a holiday season filled with lights, and that you share those lights with others in our community and beyond.