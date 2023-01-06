The 2023-2024 Minnesota legislative session began on Tuesday. I definitely enjoyed the time away with my family, but it is great to be back in St. Paul working on behalf of the residents of southern Minnesota and the entire state.

Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

