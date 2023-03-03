This week, we learned that the state of Minnesota once again has a $17.5 billion surplus. It is a number so large it can be difficult to wrap your head around. At the capitol, discussions are focusing on what to do with this money.

Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

