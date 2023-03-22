When you hear the words road trip, I hope many happy memories go through your mind.
Many of us a few years back had the privilege to go on Sunday drives after church with our family or take a family vacation in the family station wagon. It was amazing how many people and things we could pile into the family station wagon in the '60s and early '70s.
I cannot recall any safety equipment in the cars like seat belts. We could sleep in the window ledge, the floor or any place we could find to sprawl out in the car packed with the entire family. If like me, you may also have had an adult with a pipe or cigarette in the car. We always felt safe and secure.
Donna and I made our third road trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January. This year we left mid-January and went by way of Houston as we now have family living there.
We started going south on I-35. We felt we were making progress after we crossed into Iowa. Scenery looked like southern Minnesota. I always like the feeling of crossing the next state line. Houston is 1,170 miles directly south of the Twin Cities.
Of course, MapQuest on my cellphone estimates driving time and distance from point A to point B. This is not accurate for me. Being a senior, I need to add additional time for bathroom breaks and stretching my legs every two hours. We continued to make every effort to reach our usual goal of walking 20,000 steps a day even though we were driving so many miles.
In southern Iowa we ran into an ice storm. We pulled off to a rest stop after seeing five cars in the ditch within about a 3-mile stretch. But, after a few minutes, we decided to keep going. We drove quite slow with visibility being poor. We passed several exits always tempting us to pull off. We even called our planned hotel in Liberty, Missouri to say we may not make it. The gal who answered said she would not charge us for the night due to the weather.
We had to slow our speed even more when we ended up behind a snowplow. However, we did appreciate the clearing and salting of the road. Thankfully, we eventually were able to pass even though this was difficult with the plow taking up part of both lanes.
With strong determination, we made it to Liberty and in time to watch the fourth quarter of the Chiefs game. On the next day, we stopped at Rococos on Western in Oklahoma City for their crab cakes. This is a stop we always make as the crab cakes are worth it whether they are breakfast, lunch or dinner.
We stayed in Norman, Oklahoma the next night. We left the day before Norman was gifted with 5-8 inches of snow.
The next day we made it through Dallas, which is traffic I would not want to drive in every day. We made it to Galveston Island. Our plan was to check the island out first thing. But after checking in we were informed the area was under a severe tornado watch and were advised to stay inside the hotel.
Water came into the first floor so we could not get up the elevator for a bit. We had to shelter in place in the bar area. We were happy there.
We escaped the worst weather but the area we had just driven through, between Galveston Island and Houston, was not so lucky. They were hit with five tornadoes. You probably heard this on your news channel.
After a few days on Galveston Island, which we would visit again, we stayed in the City Center area just outside of downtown Houston. This is in walking distance to the Marathon Oil Corp Office where Donna’s son works.
After a week in Texas, we needed to head west to Arizona. I was hopeful the drive from Houston to Scottsdale would be nicer scenery than our usual route from Oklahoma City through Albuquerque to Arizona. The drive was rather uneventful with no big points of interest. We did drive with intent though to stay ahead of an ice storm which was on our tail all through Texas.
We did enjoy pulling into some small towns in route to check out downtown areas, schools and parks. Of course, we must get those steps in.
We rolled into Scottsdale Jan. 30. We were thankful for a great road trip even though we had a few weather challenges along the way. We met many kind people in route.
We appreciated the vastness of this country. I find beauty in the changing geography and appreciate the great country we live in. I was also grateful for Sirus satellite radio. We could enjoy a variety of music in route and sometimes found ourselves singing along.
In April, we will navigate back to Minnesota.
We love the warm weather of Arizona. We love sharing time together in retirement. I wish for you to stay warm and find joy in your days wherever they take you. I wish you some happy road trips ahead, especially if you are retired where deadlines are few and you are allowed to take as much time as you desire to reach most any destination.