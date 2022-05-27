Growing up in a family where duck and pheasant hunting was an annual event, I have no problem with guns.
Weapons on the other hand are instruments with only one purpose: to kill. There are already laws on the books outlawing weapons such as machine guns, grenades, etc. AK47s and other similar guns are classified as assault rifles. They are weapons and they should also be banned. New Zealand, after the attack on Christ Church, banned assault weapons with a buyback policy to get them off the street.
Whenever there is a discussion about gun control, the Second Amendment is cited as the reason that new laws banning or regulating guns can not be done.
But take a closer look at the history and language of this constitutional amendment. It was passed by Congress in 1789, four years after the end of the Revolutionary War.
Within the colonies there remained a large contingent of loyalists to the crown. On our northern boarder Canada was a British stronghold. The threat of a return to war was significant. The U.S. at that time had no standing Army, National Guard or Army Reserves.
This being the case, the Second Amendment was drafted to add a protection in case of war, it reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Note the words “A well regulated Militia”.
The purpose of the Second Amendment was to establish a militia and to ensure that a future government, with British leaning, could not disarm the militia.
It should also be noted that when this amendment was written the only guns were black powder muskets and flint lock pistols. The founding fathers could never have written a document with took into consideration the guns of today. This amendment is obsolete and should be removed.
Over half of the U.S. population favors stricter gun laws. We should pass sensible laws restricting the types and capacities of guns.
Will we? Not as long as the NRA and other gun rights organizations, through massive campaign contributions and spending on lobbyists control the voting of GOP lawmakers.
Note, a federal government law makes it illegal to use a shotgun in hunting water fowl that holds more than three shells. They can pass laws to protect ducks but not to protect people.