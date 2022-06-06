In answer to Mr. Blackmer's letter printed on May 28, our Second Amendment is not out of date. It is a proven fact that massive gun laws and restrictions do not work.
As an example, Chicago has strict gun laws and look at the amount of shootings there are in Chicago.
We do not need more gun laws. We need prosecutors who will prosecute offenders and follow the laws set by our legislatures.
Our society, especially the parents, schools, politicians, etc., have for decades failed to teach the young to respect life, property and the laws we hold dear.
People kill people and guns are only one of a multitude of weapons used to kill and maim. They only kill when someone pulls the trigger.
Until we make our young understand that they are responsible for their own actions and choices in life and no one else is then it will continue. No one but they themselves can make the choice to use a weapon against another.
Our law enforcement are being disrespected, decreased and murdered. Their response times are in minutes when seconds make the difference.
When kids only need to cross a street to get drugs and guns you will never stop the killing. There are millions of weapons in the black market to be had.
The only way to limit the carnage is to bring back common sense by teaching morals, responsibility and respect for life.
We also need to put God back into our society by throwing hatred and bigotry out.
All races and political groups in this country are responsible for what has happened in this country. We were formed as a republic with a democratic structure to keep this country free from tyranny and domination from others only to let a small group of those who hate this country dominate the thinking of our children, educational system, news media, government and society, which is splitting our great country apart.