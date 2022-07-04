The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has the final word regarding the rights and freedoms protected under the U.S. Constitution.
The nation’s highest court has decided several monumental cases this term, prior to their July recess. They are monumental because they interpret the right to: life, religious liberty, self-defense, national security and freedom from burdensome regulations that shape our democracy and our daily lives.
Recent rulings that appear most significant include:
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a landmark decision in which the SCOTUS held that the Constitution of the United States does not confer any right to abortion, and overruled both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).
Justice Alito concluded: “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” The outcome of this decision is that individual states now have authority to decide their own abortion laws.
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen is another landmark decision of the SCOTUS regarding the Second Amendment to the Constitution. The case concerns the constitutionality of a New York State law requiring applicants to show “proper cause” or a special need to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol. The majority ruled that New York’s law was unconstitutional, and that the public possession of pistols was a constitutional right.
Carson v. Makin is a decision of the SCOTUS that relates to the First Amendment to the Constitution and the free exercise clause. The case centered on the restrictions of school vouchers offered by the state of Maine, which disallowed the use of vouchers for religious-based private schools. The court ruled that Maine’s restrictions on vouchers violated the free exercise clause, as they discriminated against religious-backed private schools.
Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is another case where the SCOTUS held that government may not suppress an individual from engaging in personal religious observance, as it violates the free speech and free exercise clauses of the First Amendment.
Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach in the public school system regularly prayed at the middle of the field following each game. The school board did not support this and chose not to renew his contract, resulting in Kennedy suing the board. The ruling states the establishment clause does not allow a government body to take a hostile view of religion in considering personal rights, and acted improperly by not renewing Kennedy’s contract.
West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency is a decision of the SCOTUS centered around regulations under the Clean Power Plan and the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, that individual states would be required to enforce.
Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that administrative agencies like the EPA don’t have the authority to make decisions of “vast economic and political significance,” and must point to “clear congressional authorization” for the authority it claims due to the separation of powers.