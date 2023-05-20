Sciatic nerve pain is a common symptom that many patients experience. Technically, this is not a formal diagnosis, rather a symptom of an underlying condition.
Patients who experience this pain typically have pain in the lower back or buttock, radiating down the back of the thigh toward the lower leg or foot. This pain may be felt as a shooting, burning or cramping-like sensation.
The sciatic nerve is a large nerve that originates from the lower lumbar spine, from the L4 to the S3 vertebral levels. This is a large nerve that impacts sensory and motor function to significant areas of the lower extremities. Through compression, stretching or inflammation, this nerve can be irritated and lead to these symptoms.
Diagnosing this condition involves a work-up from a health care provider. Through history, a physical exam and imaging, a health care provider can determine the source of sciatic nerve pain.
There are at least two root causes.
One primary cause of sciatic nerve pain is compression of the nerve at the level of the lumbar spine. This may be due to low back degenerative disc disease and narrowing of the space between the vertebrae. Over time, the discs between the bones become narrower, or may bulge out and place pressure upon the nerve running nearby.
This pressure can cause symptoms radiating all the way to where the nerve travels to. A pinched nerve in the back leading to leg pain is called lumbar radicular pain.
Another source of sciatic nerve pain is compression of the nerve in the buttock area by the hip and buttock muscles. Increased body weight, or differences in anatomy can predispose certain patients to have compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve as it travels through the buttock region. This specifically could be called piriformis syndrome, named after a muscle that commonly is the culprit of compression.
The mainstay of treatment involves conservative measures to aid in symptomatic relief and halt nerve irritation. This is done by a combination of oral analgesics, heat, ice, stretching and strengthening exercises. Typically, it is through strengthening the muscles in the buttock and lower back, along with weight loss that leads to the best results.
Sometimes, if symptoms remain bothersome, a steroid injection is considered as another form of anti-inflammatory medication. There are additional treatment options more invasive than injections such as nerve ablation procedures and surgery that are considered once a patient fails other treatment options.
In general, sciatic nerve pain is a common and self-limited symptom that causes low back and lower extremity pain for many patients. It can be successfully diagnosed with the aid of a health care provider and typically can be managed with non-invasive treatment options.
Jesse Anderson is a physician assistant with Allina Orthopedics Faribault.