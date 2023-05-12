This is about what is fair, right and good information for all of us to know.
I questioned Superintendent Jamie Bente about Faribault High School being used for a religious gathering and if there shouldn't be separation of church and state. He replied it does not apply to this.
I was informed that many schools that have larger Somali populations plan for Eid (a Muslim religious celebration; our district closed all schools) on their school calendar. I wonder if we couldn't swim and our neighbor jumped off a bridge if we would jump off the bridge also?
The superintendent informed me that any group can use school facilities provided that there are no other school events going on. I asked if we could schedule weddings, graduation parties, etc. His response was to call the calendar committee — they schedule and the School Board then votes on it.
I have a question of liability, since in the past we had our community Thanksgiving dinner in the high school gym, until we were told we had to move on the account of liability and insurance. Wouldn't that apply to all groups and isn't that a concern of the board? What is fair and right?
I did contact a School Board member and was referred to the superintendent for all my questions.
There is no state statute regarding separation of church and state. It is what is stated in the Constitution regarding freedom of speech and religion. And when we try to manipulate that, all areas get grey.
Our school buildings have been built and paid for by the taxpayers and they should get to use them as well as any group.