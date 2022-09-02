At Faribault Public Schools we are constantly thinking of ways we can empower every student to achieve at high levels.
We partner with community organizations to provide our students with a well-rounded education that benefits our students and our community. Our Cradle to Career program engages students, local organizations, parents and caregivers, to be involved and engaged in life-long learning.
From early childhood through college and career exploration, at Faribault Public Schools we elevate and empower each student, every family and our entire community to achieve their full potential.
Our Early Childhood Family Education program offers classes for babies, toddlers and young preschoolers to attend with a loving adult for support in the early stages of development.
Our preschool classes nurture children in safe, fun, and culturally responsive classrooms at McKinley, Roosevelt, and Jefferson Elementary. Teachers, paraprofessionals, tutors, coaches, and specialists work together with each student and family to aid in the overall development of students, not only at school, but at home and in the community. The need for early childhood programming has expanded so much that we added an addition to Roosevelt Elementary this summer for our early childhood learners.
In each of our three elementary schools this year we are implementing “What I Need” (WIN) Time. WIN Time helps individualize learning by providing dedicated support on targeted areas for 30 minutes a day, everyday.
During this time, students will receive academic support and enrichment based on their individual needs. Because we have high-expectations for every student, and understand that each student learns and achieves in a unique way, we believe that WIN Time will help students achieve at high-levels in a supportive and caring environment.
This year, we have expanded our Gateway programs and electives at the middle school. This expansion allows for more career exploration opportunities for our sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students before the Career Pathways at the high school.
Our middle school students also take lab courses in science, industrial technology, computer technology, visual arts, ecology, and family and consumer sciences, on top of the core curriculum.
We are proud of our Where Everyone Belongs (WEB) program, that helps our incoming sixth graders acclimate to middle-school life by pairing them with eight grade students that are willing to help guide them through the first week and beyond.
We have expanded our Career Pathway offerings at the high school. Implemented in 2020, the Pathways of Excellence model gives students the ability to explore postsecondary and career options based not only on their interests, but on the opportunities within our community.
There are three levels of depth within each Pathway — Explore, Experience, Engage — and dozens of unique class offerings. Many of the classes offer college credit or industry recognized certifications.
Because of the implementation of the seven-period day, all high school students now have the opportunity to register for one or more classes within a Career Pathway that interests them. Without the seven-period day, many students didn’t have the opportunity to take classes outside of the core curriculum until their junior or senior year.
At Faribault Public Schools, we are committed to helping every student achieve their full potential. We empower students to become lifelong learners and dedicated community members by offering alternative learning opportunities and dedication to every student’s development.
Our passion and dedication to the growth of every single student, parent, and community member is why families choose the Faribault Public School District.
Jamie Bente is superintendent of Faribault Public Schools.