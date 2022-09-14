We hope that you have time to join us today, Sept. 12, for our salsa contest. We have invited our members to submit their homemade salsa with the opportunity to win a great prize and the bragging rights that go with winning.
Along with participation by the salsa makers, we are also looking for people to be our salsa “tasters” and voters. The taste-testing and voting will happen from 10-11 a.m.
In addition to Buckham West members who will be competing in the salsa contest, we are happy to have a special appearance by The Depot’s renowned chef, Jeff Labeau. Chef Labeau, along with his culinary staff, will be sharing their own homemade salsas for our sampling. They will also be doing a cooking demonstration.
There will also be more celebrity cooks in attendance who are willing to share their own salsa recipes. A representative from the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department, Faribault Parks and Recreation Department and Rice County Administration will be competing against each other.
Paint a wood pumpkin
Joy Zimmerman is hosting a class painting wooden pumpkins on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
Pumpkins are in prime time in the fall and this wooden pumpkin will last from year to year. I look forward to seeing the special embellishments Joy adds to this design and the interesting items she uses for the stem of the pumpkin. A finished sample is available to view at Buckham West.
Register so that material can be prepared. A $6 fee includes most supplies. Bring your own glue or glue it at home.
Great Courses
Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation titled “The Other Side of History: Daily Life in the Ancient World.”
Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
This class looks beyond the abstract dates and figures, kings and queens, and battles and wars to experience the texture of daily life in these civilizations. You’ll be delighted by the ways you’ll identify and empathize with people from another world.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. There will be no class on Sept. 29. Register by calling 507-332-7357. It’s free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Senior Solutions
Buckham West has partnered with Holly from Westbrack Marketing to provide a new service for Faribault’s older adults called Senior Solutions. Twice a month, Holly will be available by appointment to assist with your technology questions.
Some of those questions that you may have may include: Facebook, email, purchasing tickets online, issues related to your cell phone and more. Please note that questions on connecting printers or anything that would involve a home visit will not be addressed.
In order to access this service, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. You will be scheduled for a one-half hour slot and there is a $20 fee which will be payable directly to Holly at the start of your visit. Please call for dates and times of when she will be here.
Aging eyes support group
In response to recent classes offered by Buckham West on vision loss, we now are hosting a support group twice a month for those individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns. Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging.
People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others living with a similar condition, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
The group is meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West. This free program is open to the public and we ask that you call to sign up. Drop in are also welcome.
The group’s leader, Betsy Shallbetter, is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault and is a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative. Vision-impaired herself, she hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. (please note corrected time).
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line.
This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 507-332-7357.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are holding a special membership drive. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important nonprofit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.