After a COVID-19 break of a couple of years, the ever-famous Rice County Master Gardener’s Horticulture Day is returning.
For over 20 years the Master Gardeners have hosted this very popular horticulture education day for gardening enthusiasts. So popular that it is usually a sellout crowd. The pandemic made us take a break, but we are back bringing you a day of gardening experts, chances to win prizes and — the best thing of all — spending time with other gardeners and talkin’ all things garden.
This years lineup of speakers will have you praying for the snow to melt so you can get out there and start digging. Here is a rundown of this year’s speakers and topics.
Our kick off speaker is Katie Drewitz, who is an Extension educator and she will be going out on a limb and teach us ‘How Not To Kill Your Trees.’ As an educator she receives lots of questions particularly about how someone’s tree looks to be suddenly dying. She’ll teach us what risk factors to look for as well as how to avoid them.
Next up will be Becky Swenson, owner of Swenson Gardens in Howard Lake, who will be answering the ‘Top 10 Peony Questions.’ Peonies are classic beauties in the garden and she will be answering questions about proper growing and care techniques.
Attendees will also get a sneak peak into the next generation of these gorgeous plants. And since Faribault was once known as the ‘Peony Capital’ this is sure to be one of my favorites for the day.
In the afternoon Meg McAndrews Cowden will present a program entitled ‘Gardening in a New Climate.’ As gardeners, we know weather is a huge factor in how we garden. Over the years we’ve seen how climate change is affecting us and our unpredictable weather patterns are here to stay. She will help us with those challenges to help us have the best home garden.
Rounding out the day Dr. Lisa Philander, who is the director of horticulture at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. Her presentation entitled the ‘Healing Power of Gardens’ will show us the benefits of gardening and how it empowers us.
Now, most importantly is the how and when and where of the event. The event takes place on Saturday, March 11 at St. Olaf College’s Tomson Hall, 280 Lecture located at 1520 St. Olaf Ave. in Northfield.
All the fun starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration. A light breakfast will be served and as you are waiting for the day’s events to start, browse through our many vendor booths and look at our silent auction offerings. Speakers start at 9 a.m., lunch is at 11:15 a.m. and you are out the door at 3 p.m.
All this fun and knowledge filled day is only $45. To register you can go to www.z.umn.edu/rcmg-hort2023, stop by the University of Minnesota Extension office located at 1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17 or call 507-332-6109.
Registration deadline is March 1. Seats are limited, so don’t wait.