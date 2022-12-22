Bree Maki Mug.jpeg

Recently, Governor Tim Walz announced that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million in funding to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans. This largest-ever grant round is estimated to extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties.

Bree Maki is the Executive Director for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development.

