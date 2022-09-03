At HOPE Center, we have been experiencing a significant increase in the number of sexual assault and domestic violence victims we serve. This dramatic uptick got me thinking about the reasons behind this troubling trend.
There are so many factors that can lead to the types of violent acts our clients experience. Of course, many of these are related to specific issues with the perpetrator as well as dynamics within the relationship. However, we can identify other significant factors related to the world around us when we take a more macro view.
One doesn’t have to be very politically astute to be well aware of the divisive nature of our country’s current political discourse. There is a lack of civility, a distinct lack of respect for others and even an all-too-present undercurrent of violence toward those with whom one does not agree. This type of public messaging can serve to normalize violent behavior. No matter what our personal politics may be, I hope we can agree that violence is never acceptable.
Another factor is the impact of the pandemic on our daily lives. This has played out in a number of ways.
Of course, many people in our community are now in a worse financial situation due to the pandemic. Some have lost their jobs as companies have closed while others have had their hours cut back as consumer behavior has shifted. Others have had to stay home from work as their children’s schools switched to remote learning.
We know that financial insecurity can be a contributing factor to relationship violence. The constant pressure of overdue bills can be the spark that ignites a simmering powder keg. The inability to provide for a family also contributes to issues surrounding power and control that are often at the core of violent behavior within a relationship.
The pandemic has also brought about momentous changes in everyday life. Many of our daily routines we have come to rely on have been altered due to concerns about our personal health and safety. Social interactions may not be as easy or, in some cases, as welcome as they once were for similar reasons. Differing opinions on how to deal with COVID have caused rifts among family and friends and have come to represent larger divides within our communities.
These daily pressures can serve to deplete our reserve of empathy and compassion. We can feel burned out, tapped out and our personal “anchors” may have shifted or disappeared altogether. We may very well not be accustomed to such foundational changes and it may feel as if the ground beneath us is shifting. Such unpredictability can lead us to make poorer choices.
Perpetrators of relationship violence want to be in control. They are vigilant about maintaining a certain image along with a sense of entitlement. The current environment may make it particularly difficult for them to hold onto these and this uncertainty can contribute to their lashing out.
Regarding our current environment, I think about the signs I see in restaurants asking customers to be patient. It’s very telling that being kind and considerate is no longer our go-to reaction.
So, how do we improve this situation?
I suggest we need to be hypervigilant about our needs. I suggest getting together with a friend, taking a walk in nature, getting more sleep, looking out for ways to share our gifts with others. I suggest recognizing and naming our emotions and determining healthy ways to cope and then beginning to act on them more regularly.
We need to seek out healthy ways of dealing with the stress we are all feeling - either with a professional or support from our friends. Be sure not to feel like the only one who is at the end of their rope and don’t feel ashamed about asking for help.
Above all, I suggest we treat each other – and ourselves – with the dignity and respect we all deserve.