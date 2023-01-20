This is probably the quickest start to a legislative session I can remember. Senate Democrats are rushing several significant pieces of legislation through the process — often without the vetting required to ensure these things don’t have flaws and unintended consequences.

Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

