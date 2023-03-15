In the past few weeks, my colleagues and I in the Republican Caucus have held several press conferences to lay out our alternative plans regarding taxes, education, and public safety.
These proposals act as our alternative to what is currently being rushed through the House floor. All good legislation needs scrutiny and alternatives to make it better, these represent some of the ideas of how we as Republicans might better address these issue areas.
The ‘Give it Back’ tax plan, which in contrast to Gov. Tim Walz’s plan, actually cuts taxes instead of raising them is the basis for our budget proposal.
A top priority is to end the tax on Social Security. It's something even some Democrats ran on during the election. But now that we want to work across the aisle to provide relief to our seniors they seem to have lost interest.
Our plan also includes property tax relief for a number of Minnesotans who are impacted most because of their location or the businesses they run.
The last piece of Give it Back is of course rebate checks to Minnesota Tax Payers to provide some relief as the economy continues to pinch the budgets of everyone else except government.
Following taxes is our education plan on how to address the reading crisis students are facing as they continue to fall behind usual benchmarks. ‘Reading Reset’ is both a funding and curriculum framework to get our students back on track and reading at their grade level.
Reading Reset is first and foremost about assuring that our students have access to the materials needed for successful learning. This means investing in curriculum with proven science to teach reading and writing skills as well as making sure teachers have the support they need to integrate these curricula through workshops and professional development.
An additional portion of this funding will go towards tutoring where students can make up time that has been lost to school closures and remote learning. All of these come together to make sure Minnesota teachers and students are set up for success.
Another important aspect of everyone’s success is public safety. The Safe and Sound Minnesota package includes 17 different bills from 15 different Republican authors across the state.
Confronting the criminal threat would include new laws to add a new crime of carjacking to state statute, increase penalties for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, align fentanyl to the same weight thresholds and penalties as heroin and increase sentences for those convicted with at least two prior crimes of violence.
We continue to support our state’s law enforcement officers with robust recruitment, training, and retention plans. This plan provides $1 million for Pathway to Policing, the award-winning program that brings recruits into public safety from other careers.
I hope the House majority will consider our proposals and listen to a diverse perspective on these issues that are affecting so many in our state.