Omnibus season has started and will be the start of what will be an expensive few weeks at the state Capitol.
The first bill up was the Omnibus Higher Education Bill. While parts of the bill such as the tuition freeze are amiable the overall 18.5% budget increase in spending makes it impossible for me to support in its current form.
Unchecked spending is seemingly becoming a theme this session as a number of proposals include tax increases to fund new expenditures, even with a $17.5 billion surplus.
One of the more expensive bills this year is the Transportation Omnibus Bill with almost $4 billion in new taxes and fee increases. The first is to increase vehicle tab fees up to 160% of sales tax that, when added to the proposed sales tax increase, would cost Minnesotans hundreds more a year to drive. Included is also a $0.75 delivery tax on all same-day delivery services such as Uber Eats and Amazon same-day making food deliveries and everyday products more expensive.
This bill includes $194 million to fund the beginning stages of a commuter train from the Twin Cities to Duluth. At a time when the Southwest Light Rail is an endless money pit, and the ridership fares for the NorthStar line cover just 2% of its operating cost, I think an assessment of commuter rail viability in the state of Minnesota prior to spending another dollar is desperately needed.
Other bills that have come up include the Environment and Energy Omnibus Bill with a plethora of new fees and price increases. $33 million in new spending that is funded by higher costs of fishing licenses and boat registrations as well as making it more expensive for Minnesotans to enjoy our great state parks. This bill also includes subsidies that offset the costs of expensive new electric vehicles and spread those costs to taxpayers who can’t afford a new car themselves.
The Veterans Bill is one of the few bills that received bipartisan support. This legislation includes a number of important provisions to support our veterans in Minnesota and specifically one that I worked on getting included.
This is an expansion of the Veterans Bonus program so that veterans who are now living in Minnesota can also be eligible even if their residency was different while they were enlisted.
My bill also included those service personnel who served in Operation Inherent Resolve. There is also added support for veterans homes across our state so that those who served our country can get the quality of life they deserve.
I hope more of the omnibus bills would follow suit and put the needs of Minnesotans before politics.
Property tax statements have started to be delivered and this is a great time to remind everyone of some of the options available to offset these costs. The Minnesota Homestead Credit Refund is available for a primary residence with household incomes below certain levels. You can find all of the details on the Minnesota Department of Revenue website.