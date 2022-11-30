As we get farther and farther away from the previous century, there are more people who don’t believe the terrible things that Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did to the Jews during World War II. In some cases people are not even being taught about the Holocaust. In other cases they are being told that it never happened.

Kirk Griebel is a Lutheran pastor and author from Owatonna. His blog is mirrorneurons.blog and his email is kirk.griebel@gmail.com.

