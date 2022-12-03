I am often asked about the dynamics of relationship violence. People who have not been in these situations may not understand the various factors involved. It is also not uncommon for the perpetrators and the victims themselves to be unaware of how they ended up in these roles and what it would take to develop healthier relationships.
Relationship violence is a matter of power and control. The perpetrator views his or her partner as a piece of property to objectify and manipulate. The abuser’s wants and needs supersede everyone else’s.
In these relationships, there is very little to no back-and-forth negotiating. The abuser perceives his/her needs, views and beliefs to be the only ones that matter. There is no opportunity for discussion, no seeing the other person’s point of view, no empathy.
At the core of abusive relationships are manipulation, lies and secrecy. Issues related to chores, sex and child care are all decided upon by the abuser. Rigid gender roles are usually strongly enforced without discussion. There is often cheating involved as well as complete financial control and even other ongoing, secret relationships.
Complicating these situations is the public persona that the abuser presents to others. Friends, extended family and co-workers experience the person as someone who is evidencing behaviors that one might attribute to a “great guy.” Also, as a part of the manipulation, perpetrators will often revert back to courting behaviors or turn on the charm for the victims to keep them wondering, “Is it really that bad?”
There is a careful crafting, manipulating and controlling of what others see outside of the home.
Contrary to popular belief, abusers are generally not the people getting into bar fights or altercations in the workplace. This makes it even more difficult for victims to come forward since their partners can be perceived as upstanding members of the community.
The perpetrator also has a complete lack of internal accountability. There is no conscious awareness of the harm caused and, consequently, no attempt to make things better. In fact, the abuser blames relationship issues on the victim. Perhaps not surprisingly, we find that it’s the victim who is the one who is constantly trying to repair the relationship.
It is interesting to note that we have never had a victim come in and say “I’m a victim.” Instead, they ask us, “How can I fix things?” “What did I do wrong?” and “How can I change?”
You may be wondering how some people develop these types of attitudes and behaviors. Growing up in a family with similar dynamics can play a role. What may seem extreme to some can seem normalized to others who have related experiences growing up.
We also see this supported by institutions and processes that perpetuate oppression, sexism and racism. Seeing and treating people as “less than” – whether it’s those from another nationality, religion or political bent – teaches and reinforces that it’s OK to bully or degrade others.
Society at large also plays a role. We do not teach empathy — a basic, essential skill — to children as a component of their education. We also do not necessarily hold people accountable for their actions and the harm they cause others. For example, according to the Department of Justice only one out of 16 rapists serves jail time.
It’s clear that there are no easy solutions as the underpinnings of abusive behaviors are many, deep, and complicated. At HOPE Center, we will continue to advocate for victims, partner with local organizations and institutions to educate our community and work to achieve the societal shifts necessary to cultivate and support healthy, safe relationships.
Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.