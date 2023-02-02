We know that deciding where to send your child to school is a huge decision. At Faribault Public Schools, we pride ourselves on empowering every student to reach their full potential.
Jamie Bente is superintendent of Faribault Public Schools.
Our staff members truly care about our students and work hard to make sure every student feels cared for and understood. Students learn in an environment that is customized to their needs through our specialized learning options. We provide extracurricular opportunities for all students, from elementary-aged to high school-aged students.
Registration time is upon us.
Kindergarten registration is happening now. Over 125 families have already registered their child for kindergarten starting in the fall. If you haven’t done so already, you can register your child for kindergarten on our district website. Steps on how to complete enrollment can be found on our Kindergarten Enrollment webpage.
All three of our elementary schools will be hosting open houses in March; dates and times will be listed on our website. Please feel free to call our main office line and schedule a tour at any time.
Registration for Faribault High School and Falcons Online Academy is Feb. 16, from 4-8 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 7:45-11:30 a.m. at the high school. All of our course offerings and the 2023/2024 registration guide can be found on our website.
Faribault Middle School registration dates and times will be released soon. Follow our website for updates.
Preschool registration dates are March 21 from 9-11 a.m. and March 23 from 4-6 p.m. at our McKinley Early Childhood Center.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a tour of a school, please call our main line at 507-333-6000. We look forward to seeing you in the fall.
