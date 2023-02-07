On Sunday, millions will tune in to Super Bowl LVII, with a huge number hosting parties and watching together.
Along with being the biggest events in football, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the U.S. for food waste. Spending averages around $80 per person when the Super Bowl rolls around, with 77% of that being for food and drinks. Spending that much money for a single day warrants a little extra care with managing your purchases.
Here are some tips on how you can prevent waste during your Super Bowl party this year:
• Try having your Super Bowl party potluck style. Even if the only dish a guest likes is what they brought, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Leftovers are easier to manage too. Everyone takes back what they brought or if you want more variety, divide things up. Either way, it keeps one person from being stuck with all the leftovers. If the plan is to divide up what’s left over, ask guests to bring their own containers.
• When planning out your meals, pick things that you know will be good a second time, like chili, or pick something that can be used to make another dish. Love Food Hate Waste (lovefoodhatewaste.ca/get-recipes) has a lot of recipes that can jazz up leftovers.
• There’s a calculator at savethefood.com/guestimator that will recommend portion sizes based on your number of guests, their appetites, how many leftovers you want, party style and how many different food items you have.
• If snack foods are more your style, make sure you have plenty of chip clips to keep the contents of the half-eaten bags fresh. No matter what’s on the menu, keep in mind how much the food costs and how much money you would throw away with wasted food.
Of course, more goes to waste than just food, and to keep your garbage bin from overflowing before pickup day, limit what goes to waste.
• Encourage guests to bring their own plates and silverware to avoid the disposable option. If you can’t avoid disposable alternatives, try to choose compostable options. Even if you don’t have accessible compost, the compostable alternatives typically use fewer resources to create.
• If you want to show your dedication to one team over the other, try to use what you already have or buy durable products that can be reused for decorations. Try to avoid products if you aren’t likely to use again. Opt for team colors, which can easily be used for other celebrations.
• Make sure waste bins are together and clearly labeled. If you have compost, make sure guests know where to put food waste and if there are limits on what can go in compost (like no meat if you have a home compost system).
Reducing waste shouldn’t seem like a complete change of lifestyle. Simple changes can make a huge difference.
It’s important to remember that nobody’s perfect and we’re all in this together. Limiting waste doesn’t have to be something you keep secret from your guests; getting their help will make reducing waste much easier. And don’t stress about mistakes. A huge group of people imperfect in waste reduction, but still trying, is going to make a bigger difference than one person producing zero waste.