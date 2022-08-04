Government leaders have been redefining the meaning of words. Why are definitions being changed by our current administration? See a short list of federal changes.
Vaccine: Dr. Antony Fauci and the Center for Disease Control redefined their meaning of ‘vaccine’ to get informed consent for an experimental drug to be sold as a proven vaccine for COVID-19. Before the change, vaccine was defined as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Now it is “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”
Recession: The current Biden administration has taken great pains to remind people that the long-standing definition of a recession, which has been “two straight quarters of negative economic growth, meaning a decline in GDP,” doesn’t automatically mean the economy is in a recession. It is now interpreted more subjectively as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”
Disinformation: In April, the Department of Homeland Security formed the Disinformation Governance Board to monitor speech they called “disinformation.” Whistleblowers said that ‘disinformation’ meant anything that threatens homeland security, especially “conspiracy theories about the validity and security of elections…,” “disinformation related to the origins and effects of COVID-19 vaccines, or the efficacy of masks….”
Birthing people: Biden’s HHS Secretary was asked by members of Congress in June why the federal agency has replaced the word ‘mother’ with the phrase ‘birthing people’ in official documents.
Domestic terrorist: The Biden administration redefined ‘domestic terrorist’ when the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a letter asking his administration to investigate threats against public school officials by concerned parents. The NSBA letter referred to parents who protest the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom, suggesting such actions be classified as domestic terrorism.
Attorney General Merrick Garland responded saying the DOJ is “committed to using its authority and resources to discourage” “threats” described by NSBA.
Insurrectionist: The Biden administration redefined the term “insurrectionist” after the Jan. 6 riot, where over 750 people have been charged for related crimes. Several have claimed the FBI, Justice Department, and federal prison officials under the Biden administration violated their civil and constitutional rights. Most of them were not accused of carrying a weapon, assaulting law enforcement or destroying property. Many didn’t enter the Capitol building, yet have been labeled as insurrectionists.
Voter suppression: Biden and followers have consistently branded legitimate election reform proposals that deter voter fraud and protect election integrity as “voter suppression.” Biden has called these proposals Jim Crow 2.0, claiming they would make it harder for minorities to cast their ballots.
Illegal alien: Previously this term was used to describe migrants who cross the U.S. borders without permission or authorization. The Biden administration has ordered immigration enforcement authorities to use the term “non-citizen” instead.