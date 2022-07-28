The mythology around rattlesnakes is part of the folklore of Minnesota outdoor life. Our state is home to two species of rattlesnake: timber tattlers and the eastern massasauga. I would guess that 90% of rattlesnake sightings in the state are snakes other than rattlers. I say that for several reasons.
First of all, rattlesnakes are very rare. timber rattlers are rarely seen by people unless they are actively looking for them, and they only reside in the extreme southeast corner of the state.
I have seen only a few in my life. My first sighting was on the bike trail down by Whalen, Minnesota. It was early on a chilly morning and the snake was on the black asphalt using it to help warm up. As cold blooded creatures any warmth helps. I was confident of my identification because the snake actually rattled. That was a sure sign. The snake was slowed by the cold and seemed harmless. I walked around it and continued on my journey. Like all wild, creatures rattlesnakes just want to be left alone.
In 1909 the first bounty was imposed, and Minnesota paid bounties on rattlesnakes until 1989. In the 1940’s 6000 rattlesnakes we’re submitted for bounties in Houston county alone. This had a tremendous impact on rattlesnake numbers in Minnesota.
Years ago I interviewed a guy about a legendary Minnesota character named Black Bill who lived in the Whitewater valley and caught a thirty-two inch long fourteen pound brown trout which is still on display at Mauer’s bar in Elba. Bill, it was rumored, raised rattle snakes from eggs and then killed them and turned them in for the bounty to subsidize his income.
The interview took place in early spring and the person I interviewed offered to take me to a rattlesnake wintering colony on a bluff not far from Plainview, Minnesota. As we approached the colony there was a strange almost ammonia scent in the air. There were also snakes that we observed from a distance. It was a memorable trip.
If you fish for trout, especially in the American west you’ll here rattlesnake stories usually designed to keep you from someone else’s favorite fishing spot. That was true of a lovely little stream I wanted to fish for some time. A stream called Prickly Pear Creek. Whenever I asked about it people told me to watch out for snakes. Finally, a local guy said there were tons of big fish and the rattlesnake thing was just designed to keep people like me away. I fished it that summer and every summer the next few years. It was a lovely stream with big fish. I never saw a snake of any kind.
If you are concerned, there hasn’t been a rattlesnake bite death in Minnesota since1868. However the bites can be dangerous and demand medical attention. In 2011 a hiker was bit in Beaver Valley State Park. It was believed the bite was unprovoked. The bite was just above the shoe and caused the hiker’s leg below the knee to turn black and swell up. Hospital treatment and anti-venom allowed the hiker to survive the encounter.
Occasionally there are upticks in sightings usually as a result of weather conditions these events are usually localized. In dry conditions rattlesnakes seek out moisture. One such cluster of reports occurred in Winona in 1999 where police received an average of two rattlesnake reports a week in June and July. No one was bitten and the numbers went back to normal the next year.
I think it’s great that these snakes are still lurking in Minnesota; a little taste of the real wild just down the road.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.
