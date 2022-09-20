Public schools need to prove their value

I would like to comment on the Faribault School District’s efforts regarding the upcoming Levy election requests.
Full disclosure I have attended School Board meetings and through my own disregard for their masking mandates forced them to recess. I have also assisted numerous other parents and taxpayers in their efforts to affect change regarding critical race theory, equity, gender blending and issues regarding pornography in the government school libraries.
Through these efforts I have found that School Board members, teachers, superintendents, principals and school staff are for the most part sincere and very dedicated in what they do. We may disagree on some issues, however, there has been many meaningful discussions.
The government schools are restricted greatly by U.S. Department of Education, The Minnesota Department of Education, public-private partnerships, non-governmental organizations and a nearly endless list of laws and mandates regarding what they can and can’t do.
It is very important the members of the community understand the level of frustration these entities suffer upon educators. If you don’t like what is going on in schools, get involved in helping find solutions.
The recent columns and publications from school administration are filled with emotional, serotonin-creating colorful verbiage about “changing the narrative” and “supporting learner outcome” and other unicorn and rainbow feel-good statements.
If the school district truly desires additional funding from the community, I highly recommend they concentrate on clearly communicating how they are improving reading, writing, and arithmetic skills. The community can then verify the outcomes based on testing students regarding these skills.
If the government schools want to justify their existence, then prove their value through quality education and testing.
Perhaps the school system could began by evaluating the sign by door No. 1 on the east side of the High School. Participation trophies look good, but the facts are far more important to parents, taxpayers and voters.
Nice talking with you. Now I have to take my daughter shopping so we can inclusively diversify some of our equity.
