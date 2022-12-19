...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
Did you know that fruit trees should be pruned every year? Yes, that apple tree in your yard should be pruned each year in the late winter or early spring, after the coldest weather is past and before growth begins.
The reason it’s best to prune annually is to prevent excessive pruning all at once that may be a shock to the tree’s system. You’ll want to prune minimally, especially with young trees, because excessive pruning will delay or reduce fruiting and create too much leafy growth.
It’s important to prune to ensure that a tree has well-spaced branches and a balanced appearance, but also for optimizing fruit growth and making harvest easier.
While pruning, it is important to remove diseased, broken or dead branches. You should also remove any downward-growing branches. If two limbs are crossed, entangled, or otherwise competing, remove one of them completely at its base. Think about which branches will be easiest to pick apples from. For plant vigor, remove suckers coming up from the roots or low on the trunk, and while you’re at it, you should remove vigorous vertical branches, which are called water sprouts.
There are plenty more guidelines for properly pruning apple trees. If you would like to learn more, you can attend an apple pruning workshop. University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state.
These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, which is the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. The workshops will provide guidance on proper pruning methods and participants will gain hands-on practice pruning trees at apple orchards.
All workshops will be held at 1-3 p.m. The workshops that will be held most locally include:
• Pine Tree Apple Orchard in Preston on Jan. 23
• Montgomery Orchard in Montgomery on Jan. 26
• Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo on Feb. 28
Extension Educators will lead participants through the considerations and techniques for proper pruning. Homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers and orchardists of all experience levels may find these workshops useful.
Participation will involve being outdoors and using pruning shears and loppers, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and activities involved.
To register please go to z.umn.edu/ApplePruningRegister and select the workshop location you’d like to attend. Registration is required and each workshop will be capped at 25 participants. If there is inclement weather, cancellation or confirmation of each workshop will be communicated to registered participants the morning of their selected workshop.
If you have questions about the workshops or need assistance with registration, please contact me at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.
Claire LaCanne is the ag, food and natural resources Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties.