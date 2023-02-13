When your doctor hands you a prescription, make sure you find out everything you need to know to take your medicine correctly and safely. Do not be afraid to ask questions. Here are a few good questions to ask:
What is the medicine’s name, and how will it help me?
How and when do I take it, and for how long?
While taking this medicine, should I avoid:
· certain foods or diet supplements?
· caffeine or alcohol?
· any other medicines (prescription or over-the-counter)?
· certain activities, such as driving or smoking?
Will this new medicine work safely with medicines I am already taking?
Are there side effects, and what do I do if they occur?
Will the medicine affect my sleep or how I feel?
What should I do if I miss a dose?
Is there written information available about the medicine? (Ask the doctor or pharmacist to write out the medicine names and directions.)
If you would like more information on “Prescription Drugs: What You Need to Know” contact Gail Gilman, Family Life Consultant, M.Ed., C.F.C.S. and Professor Emeritus –University of Minnesota at waldn001@umn.edu. Be sure to watch for more Family Living Focus™ information in next week’s paper.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.