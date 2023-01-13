Prairie Violets Field

A field of prairie violets. (Photo courtesy of U of M Extension)

Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County was plowed farmland for decades before it became a park in the 1970s. But before European settlers came, forest, grasslands, wetlands, oak savanna and prairie unfolded upon its landscape.

Praire Violet Seed Collection

Great River Greening volunteers and staff gather with Joe Walton, center, and Sam Talbot, left. (Photo by Sara Nelson)
Prarie violets at Dakota County Hoop House

Prairie violet seedlings in the Dakota County hoop house. (Photo courtesy of U of M Extension)
regal fritillary by Larry Reis.jpg

A regal fritillary butterfly rests on flowers. (Photo by Larry Reis)

