...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 would like to thank the community of Faribault for the strong support during our Poppy Days fundraiser last week. Every donation that was made, whatever the amount enables us with our projects to help veterans, their families and military personnel.
Our American Legion Auxiliary members were at Hy-Vee, Donahue's, Fareway, Depot Bar and Grill and were graciously greeted by the Faribault community with donations for a red poppy. We would like to thank these businesses for allowing us to be in their buildings to canvass the community. Other auxiliary members contacted Faribault businesses and were also graciously greeted.
No matter where we were you could feel the support for those that have given their lives and for those serving and those that have served to defend our country. We must never forget the sacrifices that were made by our military for us to have the freedoms we enjoy and sometimes take for granted.
Because of your generosity we will be able to continue supporting the American Legion Auxiliary projects:
• Gifts and a visit for all Faribault area veterans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities 4 times a year (65-75 veterans).
• Supper for veterans at Hastings veteran's homes.
• Donate supplies to Hastings Veteran Home.
• Support Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
• Support Believet-Canine Service Partner.
• Support Paralyzed Veterans of America/Minnesota Chapter.
• Support Service Room at MSP Airport-traveling veterans.
We would like to thank the local media for coverage FCTV, Faribault Daily News and KDHL Radio. Also Mayor Kevin Voracek attended our fluffing on May 16 and presented us with a proclamation proclaiming the week of May 15 Poppy Week in Faribault.
The American Legion Auxiliary appreciates you. It makes us so proud to live in a community that supports our veterans.