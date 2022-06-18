...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 100
to 105.
* WHERE...Benton, Sherburne and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Faribault Parks and Recreation programs are now in full swing. All of our ball programs and park programs have great staff who are running these programs and work with all of the youth to give them great recreational opportunities.
Everyone seems to really be having a good time and that is so great to see after the past two years.
The Faribault Family Aquatic Center has been a busy place and a great place to cool down.
Just a reminder that birthday parties and group rentals are always welcome at the facility.
We know that the water has been pretty cool lately with the pool heater having died. The new pool heater was ordered back in February and finally arrived this past week. We are working on installation and hope to have up and running soon. This weekend Mother Nature will probably help us by warming up the pool naturally.
Beginning on Monday June 20 the Community Center gym and racquetball courts will be closed for approximately three weeks. We are stripping the floors all the way down and then restriping them.
Follow us on Facebook and we will notify everyone once the project is completed. In the meantime we have been able to move the pickleball players out to the Armed Forces Reserve Center. Please contact our office for more information on times.
If you have not had the opportunity to swing by Slevin Park between the two dams near North Alexander Park to visit the Big Chair, we encourage you to do so. It has been a major attraction over the past few weeks.
One bad thing that has happened was the theft of the blanket. We had been working with the Faribault Mill on having that blanket wrapped around the arm. The theft of the blanket during broad daylight is very disappointing for everyone.
Several upcoming events to keep in mind are the Concert in the Park series. Every Thursday night at Central Park we offer a great way to spend the evening. Listen to great music and see friends and family. Several different time this summer we also have groups that will provide some refreshment.
We also offer a movie in the park series. For specifics on both of these series refer to the Buckham Bulletin or give us a call at the Community Center.
The new park called Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is nearing completion. Hopefully in the next few weeks we will have an additional park open to the public.
Paul J Peanasky is the parks and recreation director for the city of Faribault.