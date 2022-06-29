Stop in at Buckham West today, June 29, and meet Faribault’s new Chief of Police John Sherwin. He is visiting in the Buckham West coffee shop from 9-10 a.m. Then from 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room for a discussion of issues and concerns regarding law enforcement and safety in Faribault.
This is a free event which is open to the public. No registration is required.
Plastic recycling
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club is at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. From 9:30-11 a.m. today, June 29, Lions volunteers will be on-hand to accept a variety of household plastics. Once they have collected enough materials, they will be made into a bench made from composite materials.
Below are examples of the plastics that can be used for this recycling project.
From the store: produce bags, store bags and ice bags
From your pantry: Ziploc and other reclosable bags, cereal box liners, bread bags and packaging overwrap
From your front door: newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. The Lions Club will be in our building twice a month. Future dates include Friday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 27.
Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Great Courses
Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation on the “History of Eastern Europe” beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
The “History of Eastern Europe” topic was chosen because of the current conflict in the Ukraine, which is located in this region.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in six sessions. It’s free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members. Register by calling 507-332-7357.
Faribault Mill tour
Located on the banks of the Cannon River, the Faribault Mill was founded in 1865 (the year Abraham Lincoln died and the Civil War ended). The mill was closed for a short time and reopened in 2011. It is thought to be North America’s only fully integrated facility with equipment that washes, cards, spins and weaves the wool.
Buckham West members are invited to sign up for a tour of the Faribault Mill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. Registration is required for this Buckham West members-only activity. Call 507-332-7357.
There will be a small fee payable at the door. Registered participants will meet at the mill at 1500 NW Second Ave. by 9:50 a.m.
Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared to be on your feet for the duration of the tour, which will last approximately 45 minutes. In some of the areas, as you may experience loud machinery in operation.
Fashions on Central
Summer is a great time to visit Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central. There are many capris, shorts, tops, sandals and other items that will be perfect for the upcoming hot weather. Remember that all proceeds from sales at Fashions on Central are used for the operation of Buckham West.
There will be an adjustment to the store’s schedule effective July 2. We will now be closed on Saturday’s during the summer. Our store will continue to be open for shopping and donating 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Driving classes
AARP has once again opened up its defensive driving classes to the community. Call 507-332-7357 to register. There is a fee that is payable when you sign up.
Upcoming four-hour classes are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
An eight-hour class will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28.
Trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips, you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
• Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3; Register by July 8.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.