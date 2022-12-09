Ever walk in the wintertime with the wind biting at your face and then all of a sudden the wind just stops?
Something stopped it. It could have been a building or even a tree. A single tree won’t stop the wind much. But a tree windbreak of a whole row or multiple rows of trees? Now that’s a conservation practice that can stop a lot of wind and snow too.
In order for a windbreak to function properly, it first needs to be designed and implemented with a few factors in mind. These factors include wind direction, space, and types of trees desired by the landowner. Other factors to consider are snow dumping load and odor control.
A windbreak can be made up of one row, all the way up to five or more rows. If one row is planted, that row should consist of conifer trees. Conifer trees keep their needles all year, and thus they will block the wind all year long.
If you are planning a two-row windbreak, a shrub row should be planted along with the conifer row. Shrubs add fast-growing protection from the wind at the ground level and also catch snowfall. Additional rows after this can be either conifer trees or deciduous trees.
The windbreak should be planted perpendicular to the prevailing wind direction. That means if you have wind coming directly from the north, you would plant the windbreak going from east to west on the north side of where you want to protect from the wind.
The rows don’t need to be in a completely straight line and can curve to fit the space and prevailing wind direction. The shrub row should always be on the outside of the windbreak, meaning it is the first line of defense against the wind.
When trees are planted, usually they are small. This can lead to wanting to plant them close together so there are little to no gaps. It can be hard to remember that those little trees do not stay little for long.
If the trees are planted too close together, they will eventually choke each other out a few years down the road. Shrubs should be planted 5 feet apart, deciduous trees 15-20 feet apart, and conifers 20-25 feet apart. This will allow for adequate space to grow, but close enough together to trap the wind effectively.
According to the University of Minnesota, windbreaks can reduce energy costs to rural residences by 10 to 20%. Windbreaks also have other benefits. They can also reduce odor caused by livestock and can reduce stress on farm animals.
Windbreaks also have great benefits for wildlife. Conifers provide valuable winter habitat for many species of birds that stay here during the winter like chickadees and nuthatches.
Choosing a shrub species like highbush cranberry or juneberry can also provide a great, natural food source for birds. The blossoms and leaves of many hardwood tree species are important for many species of moths and butterflies while their nuts and seeds also provide a food source for wildlife.
If you are thinking you would like to install a windbreak, restore your woodlot, or want to create woodland habitat for wildlife or birds, please contact the Rice SWCD office for assistance with planning and implementation. District staff with backgrounds in forestry are available to answer any questions you may have regarding species selection and can help you make the right choice of trees and shrubs.
If you would like assistance, please call us at 507-332-5408 or visit our website at www.riceswcd.org for more information. The district’s annual tree sale now is underway, so it’s a great time to plan a windbreak and select trees.