When you’re walking or driving in your neighborhood, how often do you look at the storm drains you pass on the street? Probably not very often. Storm drains are community infrastructure that help keep streets from flooding during a rainstorm. They also carry stormwater from your neighborhood directly to the Cannon River.
Pets and storm drains
Two of the big sources of stormwater pollution are pet waste (mostly dog droppings), and illegal dumping of chemicals directly into a storm drain. While most pet owners follow city regulations and pick up after their four-legged family members, apparently not everyone does.
In the Twin Cities metro, dog droppings are the largest source of algae-causing fertilizers and harmful bacteria in area lakes. On average, 40% of Minnesota households have a dog. A Minnesota household averages 2.4 residents. So if you live in a town with 20,000 people you also live in a town with about 3,333 dogs. That also means 3,300-6,600 dog piles each day landing in town.
So even if 90% of residents pick up all of their dogs’ droppings (as required in city ordinance), that still leaves 330 to 660 dog piles per day.
Some people think that if their dog “does its business” in tall grass or in the woods, then they don’t have to clean it up because “it’s natural and it will just decompose.” But just because something is “natural” doesn’t mean that it can’t be a pollution problem.
Dog piles don’t just “decompose” or disappear, even in the tall grass. They can sit around for nine weeks or more in warm weather in Minnesota. They can last for six months or more when it’s in the 30s or 40s outside. So, for all practical purposes, no, dog droppings don’t decompose in Minnesota.
So why, you might ask, do fox and coyote droppings disappear so much faster? First off, we don’t have 3,333 foxes or coyotes living in the Faribault area. There may be a few dozen.
What’s more, those wildlife have been living in the region for thousands of years. There are bacteria, insects and other organisms that have evolved to consume and decompose wild canine droppings. But domestic dog droppings are very different from wild canine droppings. Dog droppings sit around for weeks or months before decomposing.
So first off, pick up after your pet — every poop, every day.
Second, if you see another dog’s dropping on the ground, be a hero and dispose of that poop as well. Any dog droppings in town can easily wash down the storm drain and into the Cannon River. And dog droppings are full of algae-growing fertilizers and gross bacteria.
If you see a person not picking up after their dog, you could remind them that city ordinances require pet owners to clean up after their pets.
In addition to picking up after your pet, another way to keep pollutants out of our rivers and lakes is by cleaning the storm drain (or catch basin) near your house. Keep in mind that even leaves and grass clippings can cause a pollution problem if too many leaves or grass clippings get into the river.
It takes only a few minutes to sweep up any litter or plant material around the storm drain so that “only rain goes down the drain.”
Illegal discharges
While most people in Faribault do a good job following the rules about how to keep our stormwater and river clean, occasionally someone has other ideas. From time to time, you might notice something besides clean, clear rain water flowing into a storm drain.
People sometimes try to dump chemicals illegally in a city storm drain and into the Cannon River. According to Faribault City Engineer Mark DuChene, rainwater is the only thing that should be going down a storm drain.
So, if you see someone disposing of paint, oil, or any other non-rainwater substance down a storm drain, please contact the city to report the violation.
To report an illicit discharge call the City of Faribault Engineering Department at 507-333-0361. If it is after office hours, you can leave a message and city staff will follow up. You can also report an illicit discharge online at www.ci.faribault.mn.us/FormCenter/Report-a-Concern-11/Report-Illegal-DumpingDischarge-75, or you can Google “Faribault Form Center” and then put “illicit discharge” in the Search Forms box.
If we each do a little, we can all do a lot for cleaner water in Faribault.