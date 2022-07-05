I, along with thousands, watched the local fireworks Monday evening and was blown away by the display. I’ve lived all over, and in some much larger communities that didn’t treat the community to such a profound show.
What struck me most about the weekend was the discussions going on between those who felt patriotic and those who didn’t. For me, I’ll always be patriotic because I go back to the Declaration of Independence, the commitment and sacrifices made by the 56 signers, and the hundreds of thousands of lives taken since, in the defense of our liberty.
By signing the Declaration of Independence, the 56 Americans pledged their fortunes and their honor. Nine signers died of wounds during the Revolutionary War, five were captured or imprisoned, wives and children were killed, jailed, mistreated or left penniless. Twelve signers’ houses were burned to the ground. Seventeen lost everything they owned. No signer defected, their honor like their nation remained intact.
I’ve lived through many cycles of highs and lows of patriotism based on who’s president, what’s going on in Congress, or Supreme Court decisions. I guess I take the longer view.
Whether it’s the abortion issue, illegal immigration, gun rights, Jan. 6 hearings, inflation, religious freedom, affordable energy, climate change or individual rights, there’s plenty of topics that divide us. Both sides have dug in for the long haul and shout or lash out at the other side on a daily basis.
Regardless of where you are on the topics, the first step has to be sitting at the table with others who feel differently and coming up with a list of where we agree. Easier said than done, but it’s the place to start.
I don’t believe we are coming to the end of America’s greatness, because I believe the majority of Americans care and are reasonable. I believe the agitators are a very small percentage who are amplified by national media. I’ve tuned out or become highly skeptical of national media outlets.
Another thing that has helped me stay on track is dialing back social media, especially Twitter. The anonymous handles allow many to offer raw emotion, absent of responsibility. You can’t get away with comments made under a real identity versus a fake name. Often, those who are the most offensive eventually end up preaching to themselves or their small choir.
The future is up to each of us. Do we want to widen the divide or be one of the bridge builders? It starts with listening and sharing, and eventually compromise.
If there is no compromise option, move to the next topic. Eventually, none of the items above can stay in the too hard pile, but there’s plenty of work we can do now.
The fireworks were wonderful, and I saw families and neighborhoods cheer and applaud together. Our blessings far outweigh our challenges. Let’s remember that first and get to work on the hard topics so they stop stacking up.