There are many valuable virtues for each of us to practice and use in life. In my opinion, the most important virtue is patience.
I have talked about patience many times as a husband, parent, teacher, friend and a principal. The dictionary defines patience as the capacity to tolerate a delay or trouble without getting angry or upset. It’s a simple definition yet can take a lifetime to practice. There are times in our life when our patience is tested and is then really needed.
Sometimes after waiting in line at a coffee shop, grocery store or in a restaurant waiting for a table or service, a waitress or store clerk will say “thank you for your patience.” I respond, “I am a retired high school principal of 35 years, so I understand being patient and I may be the most patient person in this store.”
Most employees will smile and nod their head in agreement. Perhaps, he/she understands dilemmas principals can encounter and/or the rush of being in a hurry does not exist in retirement. Some individuals have thanked me for my service to students. If so, I tell them my experience was 99% joyful working with wonderful students and staff members.
Driving certainly calls for patience. Some drivers want to drive faster than conditions allow. Some drivers don’t use turn signals. Some drivers speed up to pass us only to take a turn at the next corner. We must brake and make a quick move to avoid an accident. I take a deep breath too.
We all have a need for medical testing. Some tests are routine while others are very high-stakes tests. I want the results instantly, but my wife who is a retired nurse, reminds me of the process for getting lab, radiology and other results. The wait for results or for the doctor to come in to talk or call me requires patience. I have found faith to be a great supplement to patience in these high-stakes settings. While waiting, I always hold a St. Benedict’s Medal in my hand.
Many of us are parents and some are now grandparents. As a parent with young children, I was always optimistic my children would find their pathway in school and in activities like music and sports. I needed to have patience at that time because sometimes they would decide they did not love what I loved. They didn’t share my same passion for baseball or taking piano lessons.
I found it essential to ask questions and then let them find the path they wanted to walk. They had to chase their dream, not mine. I needed to be the driver and a supportive dad. No matter how the game or school event went, my first words were “Your team played well. I liked your effort.”
As they got older, sometimes their silence was deafening. I needed to be patient and always available to listen when they wanted to talk.
For me. I have resumed taking piano lessons after a 60-plus year gap. I marvel at the patience of my piano teacher who is always encouraging and patient with me.
In being a high school principal, I saw many wonderful things. I also witnessed a few decisions by students and adults that took my breath away. I had to be patient and love the student and the staff member at times when they were not real lovable.
I found being patient in staying calm and respectful helped people trust me over the years. When we are patient with students and staff, I believe they trust us and will listen to us when we give them some “free advice.” My mother taught me to listen first and then speak when you are working on any issue. She gave me that “free advice” on patience many years ago.
Living a life filled with patience allows you to spend your time teaching, coaching, and helping your child, grandchild, employee or others grow and flourish. None of us are perfect. I trust you have fond memories of the adults in your life who were patient with you and took the time to teach you some virtues of life.
I am able to accomplish all I do in life because of the many caring adults in my life who reached out to me at critical times. Thanks to each of them for helping me to grow so I could return the favor many times in my life. I wish for all of you to find the virtue of patience when you are put to the test.