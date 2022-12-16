Thank you to all of the supporters of the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department. We are very privileged to have all of the amenities that we currently have.
Paul Peanasky is the Faribault parks and recreation director.
Participation in all of the drop-in programs at the Community Center, Aquatic Center, and Ice Arena, and trail users, has increased significantly in 2022 after our two pandemic years. We are also starting to see registration in our youth and adult programs as well as our enrichment programs. Thank you to everyone who has attended these activities. As a staff we are very excited to see what happens in 2023.
As we approach the new year and the holiday season, we would like to remind you that we have the perfect stocking stuffers. Gift cards that can be used for any program, and Faribault Family Aquatic Center passes are available at the Community Center. Also, purchasing for programs prior to fee increases in 2023 may save you some funds.
A special thank you goes to all of the businesses and individuals that purchased Christmas trees that were put up in Central Park from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. They really were beautiful. Also, a special thank you to St. Vincent de Paul for finding 48 families in need of tree this year. Over a three-year period, we have now given away 106 trees to families who might not have had a tree during the holiday season.
With all of the snow we have now received it’s a great time to play outdoors. The sledding hills at the High School, Roosevelt Elementary and in Stoneridge Park are ready for use. The High School is also lit until 9 p.m. daily for some evening sledding.
The parks maintenance department will also be working on the ice-skating rinks this next week. The cooler temperatures will be ideal to build them at Jefferson Park. We hope to have them ready within a week.
Recently everyone within the Faribault School District boundaries should have received a Buckham Bulletin. Please read through the Bulletin and see what is happening in Faribault. Many nonprofits list their events in this as well as River Bend, Buckham West and the Paradise Center for the Arts.
We are also always looking for new programs to offer. If are interested in leading a program give us a call at the Community Center and we will plan to have additional programs for the community.
