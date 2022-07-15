July is Park and Recreation Month, a national month-long celebration of the vital recreation agencies do to serve their communities all year long. According to an article written by Dan McCarthy in Parks and Recreation Magazine:
• Over 260 million people visited a local park or recreation facility at least once during the past year.
• Four in five adults seek high-quality parks and recreation when choosing a place to live.
• Eighty seven percent of people agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government.
• Nearly nine in 10 people agree it is important to fund local park and recreation agencies to ensure every member of the community has equitable access to amenities, infrastructure and programming.
We in the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department do feel this support from the community and we thank you. We know that we can not be everything for everyone but we do our best to provide services for everyone.
We have finally completed the projects around the Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library. It has taken about five months but a large number of projects have been completed.
These improvements included a new roof on the entire complex, new basketball hoops, three new HVAC units, gym floor strip and reline and lighting updates.
Last year saw a new parking lot and the expansion of the library plaza. We are as relieved as everyone that all of his construction is coming to an end.
While summer is about half over there are still lots of big events ahead.
The Rice County Fair and the large BMX state event are both next week, the Pet Parade is Aug. 11, Blue Collar Festival is Aug. 12 and 13. There are still downtown car cruises on Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. This is just a short list of events in Faribault.
The Faribault Family Aquatic Center is still a great place to cool down and relax. With the predicted hot patch, we have this will be one of the best places in town. Not only can you purchase passes at the Aquatic Center but also at the Community Center. For those in need we do also offer discounted passes through our Faribault Children’s Fund scholarship program.
Paul Peanasky is the Faribault Parks and Recreation Director
