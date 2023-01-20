As we start a new year we like to make plans on how we can better ourselves.
So often we hear that it is through exercise and weight loss. While this is so important, there are other ways to also better ourselves, including getting out and enjoying the company of others.
Many of our programs allow social time. We have water exercise and pickleball Monday through Friday mornings and many of the patrons then go to Buckham West and have a cup of coffee and a snack and tell fish stories. What a great way to have some good laughs. If you haven’t been in our facility during this time frame, we encourage you to come check us out.
With programs running for the youth we want to remind those who may need a little financial assistance that we have several scholarship programs. For youth up to age 15, you can apply for our Tommy Allen scholarship and 50% of the cost is covered. Participants can enjoy four programs annually.
This scholarship is made available through donations from individuals and fundraiser programs. We thank all of those that help to keep this fund available for those with need.
We are beginning to requests for summer picnic shelters in the parks. These will become available for renting beginning on March 1. Most of the shelters will be available to rent online, or you cam always call or stop by the Community Center.
We would like to thank Chad Barman for his work in our department. Chad's last day with the City of Faribault is Jan. 20. He is leaving us after only a year and half, but has been offered a great opportunity that he could not pass up. We wish him the best of luck in the future. We hope to be able to fill this position in the next month or so.
We will continue to the best we can to keep the ice rinks at Jefferson open. The staff work hard to keep them maintained. We will attempt to keep them open as long as the weather allows.
The department has had several very successful special events this past month. The Frostival event at North Alexander Park and the Neon Night at the Community Center were extremely successful.
We are always looking for some new ideas of programs that we can offer. If anyone has an idea or has seen a program in some other community, feel free to contact us and we will see if we can offer a similar program.
Thank you to everyone that supports the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department and all of our programs.
Paul Peanasky is the Faribault Parks and Recreation director.