“Beneficial insect” is the term we use to describe insects that perform ecosystem services, or services that ultimately benefit us as humans.
When we hear this term, we probably think about pollinator insects, which pollinate our natural areas and some of our fruit and vegetable crops.
We may also think about natural enemies, which help keep some of our pest insects in check by killing them. There are two main categories of natural enemies: predators and parasitoids. The predator category is pretty straightforward; we are talking about insects that eat other insects. The parasitoid category is generally not talked about as often, but can pack a powerful punch against pest insects.
Parasitism is a little freaky — nature is sometimes stranger than science fiction. Parasitoids are different from parasites. They are similar in that they both feed upon other organisms. Part of the life cycle of a parasitoid, however, is that it kills its host. This is not necessarily true with a parasite.
Think about a common parasite, like a tick. A tick can engorge itself on the blood of its host and then fall off, not killing its host. On the other hand, a parasitoid typically develops inside of its host, eating it from the inside out.
There’s a group of flies that are parasitoids of some of our common pest insects. This group is called tachinid flies. Most tachinid flies attack various caterpillars, beetles and immature beetles (larvae). Some species specialize on sawflies, grasshoppers, and true bugs. There are some cases where a specific species of tachinid fly specializes on a particular species. There is a species of tachinid fly that is a parasitoid of European corn borer, and another species parasitizes adult Japanese beetles, for example.
Tachinid flies vary in their appearance, but are typically large, black, gray, or striped, and hairy.
There are over 1,300 species of native tachinid flies in North America, and they have different methods for getting into their host’s body. Some species glue their eggs to the outside of other insects. Some lay their eggs on plants that will be consumed by their hosts, and very rarely, they will lay their eggs directly inside the body of their host.
Once the eggs hatch, the immature flies (larvae) eat the insides of the host insect. Typically, larvae develop quickly. They take about 4-14 days to develop and emerge from their host, killing it in the process.
Another group of insects that can commonly be parasitoids are certain kinds of wasps. Farmers and gardeners may be familiar with parasitoid wasps, because we often talk about them as natural enemies of aphids or filth flies, for example. It is also relatively common to see hornworms that have what look like grains of white rice on their bodies, which are actually the pupae of parasitoid wasps.
Though this process may seem a little gruesome and morbid, we are talking about free pest control and are seeing the circle of life in motion.