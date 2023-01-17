...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Someone shared with me recently about how she needed to leave her job to care for her mother. “Caring for my mother in the final months of her life was the most difficult work I have ever done, and it was the most rewarding too,” she said.
She spoke about the physical and emotional demands, and the moments and conversations with her mother that she will treasure for the rest of her life.
I’ve heard statements like this many times as a pastor, as a legislator, and now as a rural community organizer too.
No matter where we live or what we look like, we want to be there for our families when they need us. The paid family and medical leave policy that is a top priority at the capitol this session is a policy that acknowledges we are human beings who care for those we love. Passing it will help families and small businesses across the state, and the policy will have an especially important impact in rural communities.
Rural communities trend older and have more caregiving needs. There are more multigenerational families in rural areas, and more young adults in the “sandwich generation” providing care for both their own children and their adult parents.
As a pastor, I walked with family after family wrestling with how to care for a parent or a spouse, a child with health concerns, or a stressful combination of two or all three of these scenarios. I saw family members either choose to leave their jobs — risking financial stability, or keep their jobs and push themselves past their limits, putting themselves and their family members at risk.
There were two things they needed and deserved that they didn’t have: time and money. Paid family and medical leave addresses both.
As a legislator, small business owners have talked with me about how hard it is to compete with the wages and benefits larger companies can offer. It is revealing that most large employers have a paid family and medical benefit. They know how important it is for keeping and retaining workers. We can level the playing field by passing this policy.
State-sponsored paid family and medical leave will work as a social insurance program like unemployment insurance. Employers and employees will each pay in about $3 per week allowing employees to take up to 12 weeks of leave to care for themselves or their families. They will receive partial replacement wages for the time they are on leave.
Importantly, employers will receive the partial replacement wages too, giving them some flexibility to hire a replacement or to compensate someone taking on extra work to cover for an absence. Small business owners themselves will also have more flexibility to take time away to care for themselves or a loved one.
Eighty percent of voters favor this policy, and Minnesota can join 11 other states when we pass it. Families and small businesses in rural areas will see the difference.
Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.