Since 2017, the rusty patched bumble bee has been listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The rusty patched bumble bee used to have a native range throughout the upper midwest and eastern United States, but experienced major declines.
In 2019, this species became Minnesota’s state bee to recognize the important roles that native wild pollinators play in Minnesota’s environment and economy. You can help the rusty patched bumble bee, as well as other pollinator insects, by planting flowers and creating habitat.
There are 24 species of bumble bees native to Minnesota, including the rusty patched bumble bee. And if it is shocking to you that there are 24 species of bumble bees in Minnesota, just wait until you learn that there are over 470 Minnesota-native bee species being catalogued in recent surveying efforts. The diversity of bumble bees may still be particularly surprising, because many people think that a bumble bee is a species of bee instead of a whole group.
We certainly should appreciate bumble bees — they are particularly good at pollinating tomatoes, blueberries and some other plants with specialized anthers due to their ability to rapidly vibrate their wing muscles to dislodge pollen. This is known as buzz pollination. Ground cherries are one example of a Minnesota native plant that requires buzz pollination.
There are several ongoing efforts to increase habitat for the rusty patched bumble bee, which also benefits other pollinator insects, throughout Minnesota.
One of these efforts is the Lawns to Legumes cost-share program which encourages homeowners to plant flowers and provide habitat for native bees. Providing flowering plants and nesting habitat are some practical ways we can help our pollinators.
Homeowners can apply for up to a $350 reimbursement for expenses related to creating pollinator habitat, and the deadline for the current application period is Jan. 18. Learn more about the Lawns to Legumes program at bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes.
Parts of Rice and Steele counties are considered to be in the priority areas for the Lawns to Legumes program. Though populations of this bumble bee have been found in Northfield in previous years, they were confirmed in Faribault for the first time this September.
Rusty patched bumble bees have a little brown-ish or rusty orange patch on their backs, explaining their name. The rusty patch typically makes a small “w” shape on the abdomen.
There are some other species of bumble bees that can have orange or brown markings, so accurate identification can be difficult.
If you suspect that you see rusty patched bumble bee, try to capture a photo and send it to me at lacanne@umn.edu or submit it to iNaturalist or Bumble Bee Watch, which are helpful apps for identifying and documenting bumble bees.
Continue planting those flowers plants in your yards and gardens, enjoy the flowers and the pollinators they draw in, and keep your eyes open for rusty patched bumble bees.
Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.
