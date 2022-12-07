Too often our calendar gives us hard reminders of the past. Many of us are veterans, and we watch the parade of milestones that the calendar presents.
The obvious ones are easy, including Memorial Day in May. It originally was a remembrance for veterans of the Civil War. It now honors all who died in combat. Another remembrance, Veterans Day, signals the end of summer and hints at the coming winter.
But other milestones are less celebrated, though many veterans can never forget. Whether the D-Day landing in June, 1944, or the surprise attack on Dec. 7, “a date which will live in infamy,” veterans sometimes have their own lists of days to remember.
We often assume that the memories of war that often live just below the surface are from the nightmares of battle. The shock and horror are very strong memories, and they can be triggered by many things.
When Spielberg released his epic war movie “Saving Private Ryan,” some veterans were driven to call a special hotline set up by the Veterans Administration to provide support for the men for whom the movie was triggering.
But perhaps other movies provide another insight. We often see, especially in movies about “The Great War” (World War I), scenes of the men standing in deep trenches waiting for the signal to climb the ladders and advance into the hail of bullets that modern machine-gun warfare produces.
One thing we all seem to recognize is that the non-commissioned officers who prepare the soldiers to go over the crest are often depicted as striving to create a sense in their troops that the other side is “evil” at best and that they are “satanic devils involved in activities that beggar the imagination” at worst.
This sort of hyperbole is necessary if one is to get otherwise civilized humans in a modern army to risk death and to be capable of killing an enemy. Our modern-day sensibilities are made uncomfortable by the exaggerated and downright false images of the enemies we faced in those world wars. We like to think we have moved beyond such exaggerations — that we are more mature and self-aware of the damage such demonization does to society.
Amazingly, in spite of this modern understanding, we are quite willing to ingest the lies and propaganda that our political parties now feed us. We see our political parties using the same sort of hyperbole that those on-commissioned officers used, and for similar reasons: to create evil, satanic and hate-worthy caricatures of each other that would make Joseph Goebbels and his minions proud.
Indeed, Pew research suggests that Americans now have political parties that provide both community and morality in ways that used to be reserved to churches. And in the process, our political parties have become the modern version of those World War I trenches, with the activists’ using language more appropriate to war than to politics.
And while Carl von Clausewitz told us that “war is a mere continuation of policy by other means,” one has to doubt the wisdom of using war, civil or otherwise, to settle our policy differences.