Facing financial pressure, Charles Dickens wrote “The Christmas Carol” in six weeks. As this holiday season launches, we’re probably mindful of the inflationary struggles facing our own families.
Inflation is at a 40-year high. Last month the government reported that the consumer price index soared to 7.7% over October 2021. The $1 in your pocket in 2021 now needs to be about $1.08 to buy the very same products. Did you get an 8% raise this year? If not, you lost purchasing power — nearly a month’s income compared to 2021.
Discussions of inflation always center on the classic definition: “Too many dollars chasing too few goods.” But what does that definition really mean?
When government “stimulates” the economy with aggressive spending, they push dollars into the economy. People have more money to spend, so they stimulate demand — they buy stuff.
For example, you and your neighbors receive money from the government: a $1,400 stimulus check, an increased child tax credit, trickle-down from aid to local governments, your share of the $1.9 million COVID-19 relief package, or a “green” subsidy from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
The additional dollars in everyone’s pockets fuel decisions to purchase the same product. The surge in demand for the product leaves the supplier unable to satisfy (meet the demand of) all willing buyers. With government monies in hand, buyers are willing to pay higher and higher prices until someone “wins” the bidding war.
To meet the surge in product demands, the supplier may respond by hiring more labor or paying overtime or by arranging expedited shipping — in each case, incurring higher costs to get goods into production and into consumers’ hands more quickly. Suppliers aren’t Scrooges, but they invariably pass those increased costs along to us, the buyers. Thus, we experience inflation.
Supporters of the current administration’s record-breaking spending argue that the record-breaking inflation we now face stems from a perfect storm — the U.S. COVID-19 policy of shutting down the economy, increasing demand as the economy started moving again, and breakdowns in the supply chain caused by COVID-19 response-related disruptions.
To counter the fiscal policy missteps of aggressive spending and taxation, the Federal Reserve had to play Scrooge, tapping the economy’s brakes with its sixth consecutive interest rate hike, pushing borrowing costs to a new high since 2008.
More Fed interest rate hikes loom, bringing along the risk of tipping into recession an economy already roiling from an ongoing labor shortage, historically low workforce participation, and business closings.
We all feel the consequences of inflation-producing fiscal policy. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that this year’s Thanksgiving dinner would cost us 20% more. While inflation erodes everyone’s purchasing power, it’s especially hard on the poor and those on fixed incomes, who will struggle to purchase necessities: eggs are up 43%, butter up 34%, health insurance up 21%, and energy up 18% year over year.
For all our economic woes, Americans celebrate this special time of the year, heeding the advice of Bob Cratchit — to be thankful for our many blessings — even though they’ll cost us more.