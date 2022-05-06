Why does my hip hurt? Hip pain is a symptom many people suffer from. Determining the source of hip pain is necessary before beginning treatment. Specifically, this article will discuss arthritis of the hip joint.
Hip arthritis, or osteoarthritis is degenerative joint disease of the ball and socket hip joint. This joint comprises of the upper leg bone (femur) and socket (acetabulum) in the pelvis.
Arthritis encompasses joint space loss and cartilage wear over time. This happens for a few reasons. Genetics, increased age, high impact activity and previous major injuries are risk factors for developing arthritis.
Over time the cartilage that lines the end of bones wears out. Joint fluid, which every joint has loses its healing factors. Inflammation leads to swelling and fluid build-up in the joint. Increased friction causes bone spurs.
Symptoms will progress over time, beginning with hip, groin or buttock pain. This pain can sometimes radiate down the leg toward the knee. The bone spurs decrease flexibility, as the joint no longer moves as smoothly.
Pain and stiffness eventually will limit patients’ functional levels. Shortened walking distance and inability to reach shoe laces are two things patients may notice. Pain at night may also be an issue. Sometimes this pain can cause catching, locking, or clicking in the hip area.
Diagnosing hip arthritis involves obtaining a health history and physical examination by a healthcare provider. That provider will likely take X-rays of the hip joint.
After diagnosis, the spectrum of treatment begins with least invasive, progressing to more invasive options. To start, weight loss will take load off the joint. Physical therapy helps strengthen muscles that change and weaken over time.
Anti-inflammatory medications work best to target the source of symptoms. Tylenol, heat, ice, and a gait aid such as a cane may also be useful. If those treatment options do not provide adequate relief, the next step is a steroid (cortisone) injection into the hip joint.
Ultimately, a hip replacement surgery is the only way to cure hip arthritis, and is the last step in treatment. This is performed by an orthopedic surgeon.
When it comes to hip replacement surgery, there are excellent outcomes if performed for the right reasons and a patient has been optimized for surgery. Patients can expect to walk the same day of surgery. Typically, patients stay overnight for one night in the hospital.
Recovery includes 2-6 weeks of intense healing followed by approximately 6 months of total recovery. The implants are intended to last a lifetime.
Studies have shown no worsening of golf handicap score after a hip replacement.