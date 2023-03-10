The Faribault Lions Club was chartered on October 11, 1921 to live out the Lions International motto: “We Serve.” What a legacy to continue to serve the Faribault community for almost 102 years!
It was in 1925 that Helen Keller spoke to the Lions International Convention at Cedar Point, Ohio, and challenged the assembly to become “knights of the blind in a crusade against darkness.” The Lions accepted that challenge, not only as a project to be tackled, but as a guiding principle.
Ninety-eight years later, there is still preventable blindness in the world, and Lions still strive to be “knights of the blind.”
As the organization grew, they took on many other causes, but always retained that focus on preventing blindness and restoring sight where possible. Today, the Lions of Minnesota have a Vision Foundation that supports the University of Minnesota in treatment, training and research through the Lions Gift of Sight (Eye Bank), Lions Children’s Eye Clinic, Lions Macular Degeneration Center, Lions Advanced Retinal Imaging Center, and the Lions Eye Surgery Center.
Lions member, Dr. Mike Richie of the Richie Eye Clinic & LASIK Center, has lived and served this mission in the Faribault community for over 30 years. Dr. Richie’s leadership has been that of doing what is right, doing what is best for his patients and community, and inspiring others to serve.
When Dr. Richie established the Richie Eye Clinic over 30 years ago, the mission was simple: “To meet the complete vision needs of each patient by providing the highest quality service from people who care.” Not only has Dr. Richie carried out this mission day in and day out, but his servant leadership is mirrored, and expected, by all those who serve patients at Richie Eye Clinic. When asked the question “What should we do?” Dr. Richie’s response is always “We do what is best for the patient. No question.”
While Lion Doctor Mike has never sought the limelight or recognition, the Faribault Lions Club has presented him with the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation “Helen Keller Sight Award” in recognition of his many contributions to the club and to the vision needs of so many people in our community and beyond.
Dr. Richie has proudly partnered with the Lions Club in many projects, including the annual pancake breakfast, collecting used glasses for various missions, free children’s eye screenings, and providing eyeglasses to those in need.
Whether it is flipping pancakes, doing free eye screenings, or improving his patient’s vision, we see Dr. Richie and his team living out the Lions mission of “We Serve” in our community.
Dr. Richie has created a legacy for Richie Eye Clinic and our Faribault community to serve.
Steve and Debra Wasserman are members of the Faribault Lions Club.