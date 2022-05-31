When you’re walking or driving in your neighborhood, how often do you look at the storm drains you pass on the street? Probably not very often.
Storm drains are community infrastructure that help keep streets from flooding during a rainstorm. They also carry stormwater from your neighborhood directly to area stormwater ponds, area lakes, and eventually the Cannon River (also called the Standing Rock River, by the Dakota people).
You might have heard the phrase “Only rain is going down a storm drain.” The reason that it is important that only rain goes down a storm drain is because anything that goes down the storm drain goes directly into area waterways.
Any wrappers, car oil, soap or dog droppings that wash down the storm drain pollute area waterways.
Ways to help
In addition to picking up after your pet, another way to keep pollutants out of our rivers and lakes is by cleaning the storm drain (or catch basin) near your house. Keep in mind that even leaves and grass clippings can cause a pollution problem if too many leaves or grass clippings get into the river.
It takes only a few minutes to sweep up any litter or plant material around the storm drain so that “only rain goes down the drain.”
You can also sign up to “adopt” your neighborhood storm drain. Search online for “Faribault Adopt A Drain” and sign up to clean out your local storm drain.
Illegal discharges
While most people in Faribault do a good job following the rules about how to keep our stormwater and river clean, occasionally someone has other ideas. From time to time, you might notice something besides clean, clear rain water flowing into a storm drain.
People sometimes try to dump chemicals illegally in a city storm drain and into the Cannon River. According to Faribault City Engineer Mark DuChene, rainwater is the only thing that should be going down a storm drain.
So, if you see someone disposing of paint, oil, or any other non-rainwater substance down a storm drain, please contact the city to report the violation.
To report an illicit discharge call the city of Faribault Engineering Department at 507-333-0361. If it is after office hours, you can leave a message and city staff will follow up. You can also report an illicit discharge online at www.ci.faribault.mn.us/FormCenter/Report-a-Concern-11/Report-Illegal-DumpingDischarge-75, or you can Google “Faribault form center” and then put “illicit discharge” in the search forms box.
If we each do a little, we can all do a lot for cleaner water in Faribault.