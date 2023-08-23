Thanks in large part to Republican efforts in the State House and Senate, Minnesota nursing homes finally received some much-needed financial relief this month. $300 million in emergency aid is being disbursed to over 300 facilities across the state. The funding is the result of a last-minute agreement Republicans brokered at the end of the last legislative session. 

  

