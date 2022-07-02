Shoulder pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal problems that lead patients to seek medical advice. It has been estimated that 60-70% of all people will experience shoulder pain over the course of a lifetime.
Of the many possibilities that can cause shoulder pain, the rotator cuff is the most common culprit. The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and tendons that surround the ball and socket joint of the shoulder. These muscles function to help stabilize the shoulder joint and also allow us to perform overhead motion and activities.
Rotator cuff pain is often related to overuse of the arm, which can lead to tendinitis (inflammation of the tendons).
However, it is also possible to have a tear of the rotator cuff tendons. This generally happens suddenly after a traumatic event, such as a fall. Sometimes a patient may recall hearing a “pop” or feeling a tearing sensation in the arm.
It may even be difficult to lift the arm away from the body. This can be very concerning given the sudden, drastic change in function of the arm.
In these situations, urgent evaluation in the emergency department is recommended to get X-rays of the shoulder to ensure there are no broken bones. However, it is very important to note that a normal X-ray does not eliminate the possibility of damage to the rotator cuff tendons. Since X-rays do not show tendons or other soft tissues of the body, an MRI is necessary to correctly identify the problem.
The other type of rotator cuff injury is a degenerative type of tearing that occurs gradually. This type of tearing is more common as we age and is typically related to repetitive, overhead motions that occur slowly over many months or years.
Pain is the most common symptom, and it often feels like a dull ache. The pain typically feels like it radiates down the arm, but usually does not travel below the elbow. Pain that travels past the elbow and into the hand or wrist region can be the sign of a neck problem instead, especially if there is also numbness or tingling in the arm.
Pain may occur at rest, but usually worsens when attempting to lift the arm overhead. Most patients notice that pain increases at night while sleeping as well.
A patient with a rotator cuff tear may also notice pain and weakness while doing simple, everyday tasks. Activities such as buckling your seatbelt, reaching behind your back, washing or brushing your hair, or lifting a gallon of milk can cause severe pain. Arm weakness can also be common when attempting to lift an object overhead.Unfortunately, rotator cuff tears cannot heal on their own without surgery to re-attach the tendons back down to the bone. However, surgery is not always necessary for pain relief or return of function.
There is no simple, one-size-fits-all approach for treating this condition. A medical professional is necessary to perform a full physical examination and assessment to help determine the best course of action.
A physical therapy program is nearly always the first line of treatment in conjunction with oral anti-inflammatory medications (examples include Aleve or Advil). This therapy program includes shoulder range of motion as well as rotator cuff strengthening exercises.
In today’s world of constant use of computers and cell phones, poor posture is common and does have a drastic effect on the function of the shoulder. Strengthening the group of muscles along the back of the shoulder often helps to correct this problem and restore the proper balance of the shoulder.
Another treatment option to consider before surgery is a corticosteroid injection. These injections can be extremely helpful in alleviating the pain and inflammation that occurs with these tears. The decrease in pain also helps the patient get the most benefit from a physical therapy program as it allows them to fully participate without pain getting in the way.
It typically takes a minimum of 6-12 weeks of performing a specific physical therapy program to get a good sense if the treatment is heading in the right direction or not.
If the shoulder problems continue despite the above treatments, surgery may ultimately be considered. Two of the most common reasons for surgery include persistent arm weakness and/or pain that interferes with sleep at night.
Modern techniques and equipment allow for arthroscopic surgery rather than large open incisions. This allows a special instrument called a scope to be inserted inside the shoulder joint through a small incision the size of a buttonhole on a shirt. This scope has a light and a small camera on the end of it, which allows full visualization and treatment of the entire shoulder.
The advantages of this minimally invasive surgery include reducing pain as well as speeding up the recovery time. However, even with this minimally invasive surgery, rotator cuff repair does require significant healing time. A sling is necessary for the first six weeks after surgery to help protect the repaired tendon.
Shoulder strengthening exercises are not started until about three months after surgery, which is about the time it takes for the tendon to heal back down to the bone. Physical therapy is a critical part of the recovery process, and a complete return to full activities may take six months to a year following surgery.
Earlier recognition and treatment of rotator cuff problems leads to better results and can prevent long-term complications. So, if any of the above symptoms or problems sound familiar to you, please seek medical care to have a full assessment performed as soon as possible.